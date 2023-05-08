Joe Biden doesn't have the mental sharpness it takes to serve effectively as the president — opined six in 10 Americans, according to a recent poll.

What Happened: Only 32 percent of Americans said that Biden has the mental sharpness to serve effectively as the president, according to the Washington Post-ABC News Poll.

Biden is 80 years old, while his predecessor Donald Trump, who is vying for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential elections, is 76 years old.

In contrast, 54% of those polled say that Trump has the mental alacrity to serve in the White House.

Only 33% of the 1,006 respondents polled agreed that Biden was in "good enough physical health" to serve as president compared with 64% who said Trump was physically fit for the top executive position.

Why It Matters: Four in 10 Americans, or 43% of those polled, said that both Biden and Trump were too old to serve as the next president.

When asked if only Biden was too old to be president, 26% answered in the affirmative but only 1% said only Trump was too old, according to the poll.

Biden has deflected concerns about his age with jokes in the past. While presenting a trophy recently to the Air Force Falcons football team he said, "About 65 years ago, during the first remarks to the first class of the Air Force Academy, President Eisenhower — I wasn’t there … no matter what the press says."

He said last month that his own age "doesn't register with him" and he took a "hard look" before he decided to run again.

Trump has often used the disparaging nickname "Sleepy Joe" to refer to Biden to allude to the supposed cognitive decline of the current president.

Read Next: Democrats Shielding Joe Biden From Debate, Says GOP Presidential Candidate: ‘Real Men Don’t Hide’