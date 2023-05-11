Biden Takes A Swipe At Trump — Asks Followers If They 'Want Four More Years Of That'

After Donald Trump repeated his previous voter fraud claims from the presidential election 2020 at a CNN town hall event, Joe Biden quipped, asking his supporters to donate to his re-election campaign if they don't want "four more years of that."

What Happened: "It's simple, folks. Do you want four more years of that? If you don't, pitch in to our campaign," Biden tweeted.

See Also: Trump Refuses To Call Putin A War Criminal: ‘If You Say…People Are Going To Execute Him’

Biden's tweet was prompted by an hour-long town hall meeting between former President and CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins, during which the ex-leader reiterated his bizarre claims about the 2020 presidential election being stolen, the Jan. 6 insurrection, and his willingness to accept the results of the 2024 election.

Biden's campaign team also sent an email seeking to fundraise with the subject line, "So, that happened."

See Also: Trump’s Former Press Secretary Says Ex-President Will See ‘Wide Lead’ In Polls Disappear Once DeSantis Joins The Fray

"If you missed Trump's CNN town hall, you're better off for it. But the choice is clear: It's four more years of Trump or four more years of Biden," team Biden said in the email, according to The Hill.

Why It Matters: The former president is leading as the potential GOP presidential nominee. A recent poll by ABC News/Washington Post revealed that 44% of the participants would definitely or probably vote for Trump, compared to ​​38% who said they support the incumbent President.

The Justice Department is also investigating Trump for allegations of election fraud, as well as his alleged involvement in the Capitol riots.

Read Next: Trump Urges GOP To Let US Default If Democrats Don’t Fall In Line: ‘We’re Spending Money Like Drunken Sailors’