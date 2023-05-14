Investors Should Buy These 6 Stocks To Take Advantage Of The AI Revolution, Says Defiance ETFs CEO

Artificial intelligence has revolutionized many industries in recent years, and it's an emerging technology that investors should be paying attention to while trading in the stock market.

In an interview with Insider published on Saturday, Sylvia Jablonski, the CEO and chief investment strategist of Defiance ETFs, said as much while sharing her thoughts on how AI will shape key investment decisions.

"It is and will be the fourth industrial revolution," Jablonski said of AI.

"Many investors and market watchers have begun to understand how powerful AI is, how precious it is, and what it means when computers start to think and behave like humans," she added.

Speaking about her investment strategy, Jablonski said, "We basically look through every sector and just try to figure out which companies are leading the innovation of that sector."

"They're clear leaders, and no matter what happens, they'll invest in artificial intelligence, data pricing, machine learning, and quantum computing," she added.

During the interview, Jablonski also encouraged investors to consider exchange-traded funds as a way to gain exposure to AI.

Also Read: A New ETF Now Gets You Access To Crypto And Blockchain Companies - Due To 'Bullish' Growth

The Defiance ETFs CEO recommended these six stocks for investors to buy if they want to take advantage of the AI revolution.

Microsoft Corp MSFT : Microsoft has partnered with OpenAI and announced a new ChatGPT-powered search engine that should compete with Google, Jablonski noted.

: Microsoft has partnered with OpenAI and announced a new ChatGPT-powered search engine that should compete with Google, Jablonski noted. Alphabet Inc GOOGLE : "Google has also recently introduced a generative AI chatbot, Bard, which has the potential to revolutionize search," she told Insider, adding that "Microsoft and Google arguably could be the leaders in AI on many levels, whether it's through their search engine and web services."

: "Google has also recently introduced a generative AI chatbot, Bard, which has the potential to revolutionize search," she told Insider, adding that "Microsoft and Google arguably could be the leaders in AI on many levels, whether it's through their search engine and web services." NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD : Jablonski said both companies have the potential to become the "darlings of AI."

and : Jablonski said both companies have the potential to become the "darlings of AI." Amazon.com, Inc AMZN : "[Amazon uses] machine learning and quantum computing on past data to predict future outcomes. We tend to think of Amazon as just retail, but they're also going to be a provider of these types of applications," she told Insider.

: "[Amazon uses] machine learning and quantum computing on past data to predict future outcomes. We tend to think of Amazon as just retail, but they're also going to be a provider of these types of applications," she told Insider. Ambarella Inc AMBA : "What would be the key component for a driverless car? It would be the camera and the visualization. So Ambarella is a tech company that would be a major component of that," Jablonski explained to the publication.

Read Next: Defiance ETFs CIO Explains Her 'Very Bullish' Crypto Outlook

Image: Shutterstock