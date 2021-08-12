Defiance ETFs CIO Explains Her 'Very Bullish' Crypto Outlook

Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer of Defiance ETFs, is very bullish on the cryptocurrency markets moving forward, she shared Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Jablonski told CNBC that she has been bullish on crypto for "quite some time" because she expects usage and adoption to continue to increase.

Once Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk gets to the point where he is comfortable with the environmental impact of crypto, he will begin accepting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as payment again, she said.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has Bitcoin on its balance sheet, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) announced plans to accept crypto, and although the rumors around Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) accepting crypto turned out to be false, the company didn't say it would never accept crypto, Jablonski said.

Volume could tick up if a cryptocurrency ETF is introduced and reasonable regulations of crypto would only help expand the marketplace, she added.

"There's so much demand and interest there that it's not going away. I'm very bullish on the price of crypto going forward," Jablonski told CNBC.

She noted that she is "most bullish" on Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). There is a "huge use-case" for cryptocurrencies going forward, Jablonski said.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 53.31% year-to-date, while Ethereum is up 316.74% year-to-date.

At last check Thursday, Bitcoin was down 2.56% at $44,389 and Ethereum was down 3.64% at $3,048.27.

Photo by Eivind Pedersen from Pixabay.