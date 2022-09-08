ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Defiance Launches ETF To Offer Exposure To Blockchain, Crypto Firms

by Murtuza Merchant, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 8, 2022 5:25 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Defiance launches the blockchain- and crypto-focused Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF.
  • Over the past two years, more than a dozen cryptocurrency-related ETFs have been introduced.
Defiance Launches ETF To Offer Exposure To Blockchain, Crypto Firms

Defiance announced on Thursday the launch of the Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF IBIT, which offers exposure to companies in the crypto and blockchain ecosystems.

What Happened: Defiance ETF CEO and Chief Investment Officer Sylvia Jablonski said she remained highly bullish on the growth of crypto and the digital asset ecosystem over the next few years.

“However, given the recent onset of the crypto winter — the flood of layoffs and revenue losses — we believe shorting positions such as Coinbase, Galaxy and Robinhood, along with those involved in the metaverse, like Meta and Roblox, will provide downside protection in the current environment,” she said.

Over the past two years, more than a dozen cryptocurrency-related ETFs have been introduced, seeking to track anything from the metaverse to Bitcoin BTC/USD miners to multiple blockchains. Defiance ETFs are thematic exchange-traded funds.

Why It Matters: Almost perfect correlations revealed that attempts at differentiation were largely fruitless.

According to statistics provided by Bloomberg, the largest of these funds, the $572 million Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF BLOK, has a correlation of 0.9 or higher with 14 of the 18 other U.S.-listed crypto-themed ETFs.

A correlation of 1 indicates complete harmony.

A 21-day correlation coefficient of 0.91 exists between the $489 million Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF METV, which seeks exposure to the developing digital world, and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, which owns blockchain-focused firms.

Photo: Gerd Altmann via Pixabay

 

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinBlockchainCoinbaseDefianceEthereumGalaxy Digital HoldingsRobinhoodSylvia JablonskiCryptocurrencySpecialty ETFsNew ETFsMarketsETFs

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month