Why ClearOne Shares Are Trading Higher By 47%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ gained 74.2% to $0.2701 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Monday.
- ClearOne, Inc. CLRO gained 46.7% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after the company announced a special one-time cash dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable May 31 to shareholders of record on May 22, 2023.
- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. TIVC gained 20.3% to $0.1565 in pre-market trading. Tivic Health, on Monday, launched a B2B portal.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR surged 19% to $9.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong Q1 results and said it expects to remain profitable each quarter through the end of the year.
- HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. HUBC jumped 17.1% to $0.7492 in pre-market trading. HUB Security recently raised up to $16 million in growth investment from The Lind Partners.
- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI shares climbed 16.1% to $0.2799 in pre-market trading.
- LogicMark, Inc. LGMK gained 15.5% to $3.58 in pre-market trading after jumping around 9% on Monday.
- Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO climbed 11.1% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Akili, Inc. AKLI gained 10.4% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Monday. Akili recently announced the topline results of the STARS-ADHD-Adult trial evaluating EndeavorRx (AKL-T01) in adults with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO gained 8% to $1.36 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Ohmyhome Limited OMH fell 48% to $13.52 in pre-market trading after jumping around 329% on Monday.
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp. LEXX fell 23.9% to $0.78 in pre-market after the company reported pricing of $2.0 million public offering.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE fell 18.4% to $0.6450 in pre-market trading after jumping around 60% on Monday.
- Aptorum Group Limited APM fell 13.4% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after dipping 32% on Monday.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BLCM shares dropped 13% to $0.8349 in pre-market trading. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 146% on Monday after a 13D filing showed Baker Bros. Advisors reported a 19.99% active stake in the company.
- SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX fell 12.3% to $1.61 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Monday.
- OKYO Pharma Limited OKYO fell 11.8% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after jumping 23% on Monday.
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA fell 11.5% to $0.4380 in pre-market trading after gaining around 14% on Monday. Panbela Therapeutics recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- 3D Systems Corporation DDD fell 11.1% to $8.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 results and announced next phase of restructuring initiative.
- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI shares fell 10.4% to $4.10 in pre-market trading. Dragonfly Energy is expected to release its financial results for the first quarter on May 15, 2023.
