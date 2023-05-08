Warner Bros. Discovery To Rally Around 62%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Monday

- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK from $85 to $90. Wells Fargo analyst Joe O'Dea maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Stanley Black & Decker shares rose 3% to $88.04 in pre-market trading.
- Craig-Hallum raised the price target for MasTec, Inc. MTZ from $97 to $113. Craig-Hallum analyst Christian Schwab upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. MasTec shares rose 0.8% to $90.00 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for WalkMe Ltd. WKME from $13 to $11. BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. WalkMe shares fell 2.4% to $9.76 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs raised Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD price target from $19 to $21. Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman maintained a Buy rating. Warner Bros. Discovery shares rose 0.4% to $12.94 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse cut Fluor Corporation FLR price target from $33 to $32. Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Neutral rating. Fluor shares fell 0.7% to close at $27.21 on Friday.
- Stifel lowered the price target for Arvinas, Inc. ARVN from $75 to $72. Stifel analyst Bradley Canino maintained a Buy rating. Arvinas shares rose 7.6% to close at $25.30 on Friday.
- B of A Securities raised Funko, Inc. FNKO price target from $11 to $13. B of A Securities analyst Alexander Perry maintained a Neutral rating. Funko shares rose 0.8% to $11.37 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity increased DraftKings Inc. DKNG price target from $30 to $34. Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating. DraftKings shares rose 0.5% to $24.69 in pre-market trading.
- UBS boosted Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI price target from $22 to $24. UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating. Owens & Minor shares fell 3% to $18.07 in pre-market trading.
- TD Cowen cut Air Transport Services Group, Inc. ATSG price target from $29 to $26. TD Cowen analyst Helane Becker maintains maintained a Market Perform. Air Transport Services shares rose 0.6% to $15.02 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan cut United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL price target from $81 to $70. JP Morgan analyst Jamie Baker maintained an Overweight rating. United Airlines shares rose 0.5% to $45.01 in pre-market trading.
