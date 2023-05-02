Elon Musk’s Twitter witnessed a massive global outage on Monday and while netizens complained about the microblogging site, they found a rather unexpected alternative.

What Happened: Over the past year, Twitter has become a platform that netizens flock to when another platform, be it Instagram or Apple Music, isn’t working, but what happens when the microblogging site itself faces a massive outage?

Well, this time, it gave birth to a rather uncommon alternative.

On Monday, thousands of people worldwide complained that Twitter was logging them out unceremoniously, according to the outage monitoring website, Downdetector.com. Users also complained that they couldn’t upload photos on the platform and the site was functioning slower than usual.

At the time of writing, Twitter services started restoring for some users.

However, what came as a surprise is Downdetector working as a platform where netizens could report such issues and find laughter and connections.

Why It’s Important: Since Musk acquired Twitter last year, rumors about the site losing users have grown. It was previously reported that according to Insider Intelligence, 2023 could witness a decline in Twitter users that would primarily redirect to Microsoft Corp‘s LinkedIn and Reddit.

However, other Twitter rivals like Mastodon and Bluesky could also make their claim. Although Mastodon is largely considered too complicated for mainstream users and Bluesky is still at its nascent stage.

