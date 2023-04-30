Elon Musk Cut Off OpenAI's Access To Twitter's Data, Report Reveals. Here's Why.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk was behind the decision to cut off OpenAI's access to the social media platform's data, The New York Times revealed last Thursday.

In December 2022, Musk criticized OpenAI's ChatGPT as being too "woke" and said that the artificial intelligence tool was capable of lying. Just weeks after it launched ChatGPT, OpenAI had its access to Twitter's data shut down because Musk reportedly felt that the $2 million that OpenAI paid per year to license Twitter's data was insufficient.

OpenAI had been licensing Twitter's data to help build its AI chatbot, according to the Times.

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but left the company in 2018. He reportedly wanted to run OpenAI alone, but fellow co-founder Sam Altman and others turned down his proposal.

Earlier this month, the billionaire entrepreneur signed a letter calling for a six-month halt on artificial intelligence research and development. He had previously criticized OpenAI for the way it had been producing responses to queries, after a user had retweeted a screenshot of ChatGPT's reply to a question about a hypothetical scenario involving racial slurs.

Currently, the Twitter CEO is working on launching his own OpenAI rival.

"I'm going to start something which I call 'TruthGPT,' or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe," Musk said during an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Musk has assembled a team of AI researchers and engineers and secured thousands of high-powered GPU processors from Nvidia Corp NVDA.

