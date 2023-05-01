Elon Musk said Monday that Apple Inc AAPL would have "many more followers" On Twitter if the company posted content on the platform.

What Happened: Musk made the statement in response to a tweet from electric vehicle analyst Sawyer Merrit who noted that Tesla Inc's TSLA main Twitter account has now surpassed 20 million followers, which is four times more than any other auto brand and twice that of Apple.

Merrit said that last year Tesla's Twitter account had nearly one billion impressions with just 180 tweets posted in total. However, the analyst noted that the account did have retweet help from Musk.

Why It Matters: At the time of publishing, Tesla's Twitter account had 20 million followers, while Apple's had 9.1 million.

Meanwhile, Musk who owns Twitter and heads Tesla and SpaceX, has a following of 137.7 million on the platform.

While there were no tweets on Apple's profile at the time of writing, there are other notable Twitter handles that post content about the company including that of CEO Tim Cook who has 14 million followers.

Similarly, the @applesupport handle has 1.5 million followers and regular updates on the iPhone maker's activities are available for Twitter users.

A report showed that there could be potential synergies between Twitter and Tesla as last year the automaker's followers grew 53% year-over-year to 19 million. Of course, it does help that Musk happens to be the most followed person on the platform he owns.



