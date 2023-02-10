Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, rumors about the site losing users have existed. While 2022 managed to “stave off a user decline,” this year might be a little different.

What Happened: Twitter could witness a user decline in 2023 and it would mostly redirect toward Microsoft Corp‘s MSFT LinkedIn and Reddit, according to the latest Insider Intelligence report.

Considering Mastodon — a Twitter alternative and social media platform — is too complicated for mainstream users, it appears the Musk-led microblogging site’s losses will be LinkedIn and Reddit’s gain this year.

Why It’s Important: In November last year, Nobel laureate and noted economist Paul Krugman opened his account on Mastodon “as a precaution against the possible Muskocalypse.”

Last year, between October and November, Mastodon’s monthly active users grew from 300,000 to 2.5 million. A massive credit for this growth was given to Twitter’s new leadership, failing to convince users to stay.

Since Musk took over Twitter, the site has been called a hotbed of misinformation. The platform and its leadership also received significant criticism for reinstating the accounts of former U.S. President Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye.

Given Twitter’s chaotic ride under Musk, one of the largest advertising companies, IPG, in November issued a recommendation for clients to pause spending on the platform owing to moderation concerns.

