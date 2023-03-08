Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Instagram is down globally, as users from many countries like the U.S., the U.K, India and Japan posted angry and sarcastic tweets about the outage on Twitter.

What Happened: According to the outage monitoring website, Downdetector.com, thousands of people worldwide could not access Instagram on Wednesday.

In the U.S., about 88,000 users have reported issues with the famous photo and video-sharing platform, according to Downdetetcor, which tracks the status of websites and apps.

