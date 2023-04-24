Former Maricopa County Sheriff, also known as "America's Toughest Sheriff," endorsed Former U.S. President Donald Trump for the 2024 Presidential race.

What Happened: Trump took to Truth Socials to share a release from Joe Arpaio supporting the ex-leader and said, "This is a great endorsement."

See Also: Trump Scratched ‘Made In South Korea’ Sticker Off Elton John CD Before Giving It To Kim Jong Un

"Sheriff Joe, a Legend, has forgotten more about Border Security and Enforcement than our current ‘experts' ever knew. Thank you very much to Sheriff Joe, especially your Statement that, President Trump is the first and only hero in his life. Such an honor!," Trump said.

Arpaio has been a controversial figure during his 18-year tenure as Maricopa County Sheriff, known worldwide for his practices of making prisoners wear pink handcuffs and underwear, as well as housing them in tents.

Instead of shying away from controversy, he has embraced it and proudly labeled him as “America’s Toughest Sheriff” on his website. He also brags about his inmate meals being the most inexpensive in the country.

Why It Matters: Trump is a leading potential Republican in the 2024 presidential elections. According to recent national polls, about two-thirds of the Republican primary voters continue to support the former president, disregarding worries about his potential to win an election.

Also Read: Trump Says He’s ‘Entitled To A Revenge Tour’ If Re-elected; Here’s What He Told Nikki Haley About Challenging Him