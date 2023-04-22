Russia Accidentally Drops Bomb On Own City, Damaging Buildings And Sending Cars Flying Into Air

The Russian military has acknowledged that one of its warplanes accidentally dropped a bomb on a Russian city.

Late Thursday, an explosion occurred in Belgorod, a city about 25 miles from the border with Ukraine, causing damages to buildings, reports Reuters.

"As a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod, there was an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition," the Russia's defense ministry said.

Video footage uploaded on Twitter by the Euromaidan Press on Friday shows the moment the blast occurred in Belgorod.

Cars can be seen flying in the air after the blast leaves a crater with a 65-foot radius.

According to the Russian state-owned TASS news agency, the incident unfolded "due to an abnormal lift-off of air munitions during the flight of a Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces."

The defense ministry said an investigation was underway but did not elaborate on the details of the weapon that was dropped. Military experts believe it was likely a powerful 1,100-pound bomb, according to the Associated Press.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod province, reported that sappers examining the site of Thursday's blast found and decided to detonate what he called an "explosive object" that was "near residential buildings," the Associated Press further added.

