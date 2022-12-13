Putin's Governor Alleges Ukraine Shells Russian Town 45-Km Away From Border: 'Missile Was Destroyed'

Russia on Tuesday said the Ukrainian military shelled a town 45 kilometers away from the border days after attacking military bases.

What Happened: A regional governor of Klintsy — a town of around 60,000 people — in Russia’s southern Bryansk region said the region was shelled overnight by Ukraine, adding that there were no casualties or damage.

“As a result of the work of the air defence systems of the Russian Armed Forces, the missile was destroyed, some parts hit the territory of an industrial zone,” Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram, reported Reuters.

Although, Kyiv did not directly claim responsibility for the attack. The strike came days after Moscow alleged that Ukrainian drones struck two air bases deep inside its territory and destroyed warplanes.

Last week, Russian officials in the city of Kursk – around 90 km (60 miles) north of the Ukraine border – also released pictures of black smoke above an airfield. After the drone strike, the governor said an oil storage tank had gone up in flames, but no casualties were reported.

The U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, earlier said Washington has neither encouraged nor enabled Kyiv to strike inside Vladimir Putin‘s Russia.

