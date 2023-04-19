Florida governor’s affluent donors expressed dismay last week over Ron DeSantis' presidential prospects and his chances of winning the Republican nomination against Donald Trump.

What Happened: Wealthy angry donors after DeSantis' out-of-state publicity tour amid massive flooding in home state Florida blasted the Governor, reported Rolling Stone.

"What the fuck is wrong with RD?" one participant wrote in a group chat seen by the publication. One other participant in the group also asked if someone could get in touch with DeSantis most quickly to complain.

The publication said the source requested to stay anonymous. On verification, it found that several of the participants in the group have donated large sums toward DeSantis' campaign and enjoy extensive access in Florida GOP circles.

On Thursday, DeSantis stopped in Ohio as a part of his book tour — during which he has been traveling to states that are crucial for the election and have significant donors — before making a potential announcement for the 2024 U.S. presidential elections.

Why It Matters: Last week, the son of ex-president Donald Trump Jr. also slammed the Florida governor for “campaigning in Ohio” amid heavy rains and flooding in his home state.

Without announcing his candidacy so far, DeSantis has recently become one of Trump’s most significant internal opponents.

Trump is trailing DeSantis in two key swing states when it comes to beating President Joe Biden, according to a poll conducted by GOP company Public Opinion Strategies.

