Donald Trump is trailing Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in two key swing states when it comes to beating President Joe Biden, according to a poll conducted by GOP company Public Opinion Strategies.

What Happened: The poll between April 11 to April 13, indicated that in Pennsylvania, DeSantis has a 45% to 42% lead over Biden, while Trump trails the incumbent 42% to 46%, reported The Miami Herald.

The same poll indicates that in Arizona, DeSantis leads Biden 48% to 42% and Trump is behind Biden 42% to 45%

Meanwhile, another source of concern for the former president could be how the voters perceive him in the two states. In Pennsylvania, 56% of the voters have an unfavorable view of him, compared with 40% who think favorably of him, according to the report.

In Arizona, 58% of the voters view Trump favorably, while 40% see him unfavorably.

Why It Matters: Public Opinion Strategies polled 500 registered voters in the two states. The leads in Arizona and Pennsylvania are under the 4.4-percentage point margin of error.

Biden's lead over Trump in the two states is not considerable. However, a significant chunk of the electorate in the two states is unlikely to vote for Trump in 2024, noted the Herald.

Fifty-six percent in Pennsylvania and 55% of the voters in Arizona said that they aren't likely to vote for the former U.S. leader, the poll found, according to the report.

Last week, it was reported that since Trump got indicted and arrested he is gaining support among Republican voters. A recent poll from Morning Consult indicated that Trump had 56% support among Republican voters, while DeSantis ranked second with 23% of the vote.

