Former President Donald Trump is railing against Elon Musk after the latter said he voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

What Happened: After Musk's comments on Fox News' Tucker Carlson show, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to say that he does not believe "for a minute" that the Twitter and Tesla CEO voted for Biden in 2020.

Trump alleged that Musk told him that the Billionaire voted for him. "I don't believe Elon Musk voted for Biden, not for a minute! He told me that he voted for me, but who knows about that, and who cares?" Trump said.

Trump suggested that Musk's comments were a ploy to "make friends” with the Biden administration “because of all the government subsidies he gets, and all the permits he needs."

The former president added that Musk’s “space company, car company, battery company, tunnel company, and even Twitter” need government help and subsidies. “He is just ‘mending fences!'" Trump said.

Why It Matters: Musk-led SpaceX is now attempting to launch the first test flight of Starship — touted to be "the biggest rocket ever" — on April 20.

At the same time, his electric car company, Tesla, receives benefits from federal tax credits aimed at promoting the use of electric vehicles.

