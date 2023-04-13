Donald Trump Jr. slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for "campaigning in Ohio" amid heavy rains and flooding in his home state.

What Happened: Former President Donald Trump's son took to Twitter to criticize his father's potential opponent in the Republican nomination in the hope of becoming president.

"Fort Lauderdale is under water and DeSantis is campaigning in Ohio right now instead of taking care of the people suffering in his state," Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter.

DeSantis stopped in Ohio on Thursday as a part of his book tour — during which he has been traveling to states that are crucial for the election and have significant donors — before making a potential announcement for the 2024 presidential elections.

DeSantis’s visit to Ohio came as Florida was hit by heavy rainfall a day before, which resulted in the closure of Fort Lauderdale’s airport and caused flooding in certain areas. The Florida governor, on Thursday, also declared a State of Emergency for Broward County due to the flooding.

Fort Lauderdale, in an update, said as the response teams are working to manage the flooding, roads across the city remain unpassable due to an "extreme amount of water."

According to a FiveThirtyEight average of national polls of Republicans, Trump is expected to get 49% of the vote and DeSantis 26%.

