Donald Trump said Monday that Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is a "young man" who is not doing well against him in the polls.

What Happened: Trump, age 76, said on Truth Social that if DeSantis, who is 44 years old — a probable for the 2024 presidential election — decides to run, it will "only hurt and somewhat divide the Republican Party."

"He will lose the cherished and massive MAGA vote, and never be able to successfully run for office again," said the former president.

"If he remains Governor, which is what Florida voters assumed, it would be a whole different story….JUST SAYIN' – But who knows?"

Why It Matters: Recently, Peter Wehner, a former speechwriter for ex-President George Bush, said on Twitter that Trump is "+30 over DeSantis" in the new Fox News poll.

An earlier poll in March indicated that Trump, despite facing numerous investigations and lawsuits, received support from 45% of the respondents in a potential Republican primary poll, while DeSantis received 29%. That poll was conducted by YouGov.

DeSantis is yet to announce his candidature for the presidential elections. However, other Republicans like Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Asa Hutchinson are already in the fray.

On Monday, President Joe Biden said that he plans to run for president in 2024 but he wasn't prepared to announce it yet.

