Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said if he "were to run" for the presidential elections in 2024, he would compete against President Joe Biden.

What Happened: DeSantis, in Fox Nation's ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored' interview, said, "If I were to run, I'm running against Biden," reported The New York Post.

"Like we [him and Trump] are competing for the Republican, potentially, I get that, but ultimately you know the guy I'm gonna focus on is Biden because I think he's failed the country. I think the country wants a change. I think they want a fresh start and a new direction and so we'll be very vocal about that," he said.

DeSantis is a leading Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential race. The election could lead to a face-off between former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor for the Republican nomination.

The Governor's interview with Morgan is due to air on Thursday.

DeSantis confidently replied, "I think so," when questioned if he thinks he could "beat Biden." He also pointed to his massive re-election victory in Florida last year as the formula for him to prevail in a potential matchup with the current president.

"I won with independents by 18 points," he said, adding that it "will be the same formula that we would take, and honestly forget about me, I think anybody should take the formula like that nationally. You can't win with just Republicans. You've gotta win with independents and you need to convince some of these Democrats, which I was able to do in Florida, because they're not woke, they don't like some of the nonsense going on. They want their streets safe, and they want quality education. So I think you could appeal to people across the canvas."

