DLocal, SMART Global Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.
- DLocal Limited DLO shares dipped 11.4% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- Brooge Energy Limited BROG shares fell 6.7% to $5.41 in pre-market trading.
- Shengfeng Development Limited SFWL shares declined 6.7% to $3.78 in pre-market trading. Shengfeng Development announced closing of initial public offering.
- Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. MCB shares dropped 6.5% to $26.91 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank recently issued updated financial information.
- Origin Materials, Inc. ORGN shares fell 5.7% to $3.80 in pre-market trading. Origin Materials recently announced the appointments of Craig Rogerson and R. Tony Tripeny to the Board of Directors.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY shares declined 5.5% to $5.71 in pre-market trading. Getty Images recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 financial results and issued FY23 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF shares dropped 4.2% to $29.82 in pre-market trading.
- C3.ai, Inc AI shares dropped 4.1% to $23.93 in pre-market trading. C3.ai shares dropped over 26% on Tuesday after Kerrisdale Capital sent a letter to the company's auditor and SEC alleging accounting issues.
- On Holding AG ONON shares fell 4% to $31.20 in pre-market trading after adding over 4% on Tuesday.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH slipped 2.1% to $16.19 in pre-market trading. SMART Global reported upbeat earnings for its fiscal second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak guidance.
Now Read This: Walmart, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.