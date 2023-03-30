Hungarian Parliament Vice Speaker warned that Finland’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would increase the likelihood of escalation with Vladimir Putin.

What Happened: Dora Duro, in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper, said, "If Finland nevertheless joins NATO, then the dividing line between the Alliance and Russia will increase by 1,340 km. This will increase the likelihood of escalation, as well as the risk of direct armed conflict between a NATO member state and the Russian Federation."

Duro also slammed the U.S. for using NATO to "protect its global role in the world." She said Washington was forcing the organization to expand with two more players – Sweden and Finland.

"At the same time, both countries have traditionally been independent and have maintained neutrality in the international arena for 200 years. After joining the alliance, independence and sovereignty will be lost. I’m not talking about the fact that there was no referendum on this issue, so this is not a decision of citizens, but only of the ruling parties," she said.

She added that European Union should not support the continuation of the Ukrainian conflict and the sanctions regime against Putin's Russia.

“However, a bloodthirsty atmosphere of war reigns among EU politicians. In fact, it would be in the interests of all European countries to stop the conflict, as well as to force the warring parties to sit down at the negotiating table."

According to her, this may lead to a compromise between Russia and Ukraine. Although there will be territorial losses for Ukraine, "the main goal is to restore peace,” she added.

