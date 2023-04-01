Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert And More Trump Allies Blast Indictment On Twitter: 'We MUST Protest The Unconstitutional WITCH HUNT!'

GOP politicians haven taken to social media to express their anger, after reports indicated that former President Donald Trump will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Last week, Trump warned of potential "death & destruction" if he faced criminal charges in the hush money payment probe. He attacked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and other state and federal prosecutors who are investigating him in Washington, D.C. and Georgia.

A Manhattan grand jury had indicted Trump for his alleged role in a hush money payment of $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels that Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen had made shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

Shortly after the news broke, Trump's lawyer issued a statement on the matter, saying, "A former president, a current candidate, and my friend President Donald J. Trump, is a victim of a corrupt and distorted version of the American justice system and history. He will be vindicated."

Republicans on Capitol Hill, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert, are also defending Trump.

Greene, for example, went on Twitter on Friday and called for a protest against the "witch hunt."

In another tweet, Greene blasted the Biden administration, accusing it of arresting "its political enemies" daily.

Similarly, Boebert tweeted asking people to fight "to save America."

Sen. Lindsey Graham also chimed in on Twitter, saying Trump "should smash some windows" and "rob a few shops" so he could be released.