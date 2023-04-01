Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert And More Trump Allies Blast Indictment On Twitter: 'We MUST Protest The Unconstitutional WITCH HUNT!'

GOP politicians haven taken to social media to express their anger, after reports indicated that former President Donald Trump will be arraigned on Tuesday.
Last week, Trump warned of potential "death & destruction" if he faced criminal charges in the hush money payment probe. He attacked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and other state and federal prosecutors who are investigating him in Washington, D.C. and Georgia.
A Manhattan grand jury had indicted Trump for his alleged role in a hush money payment of $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels that Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen had made shortly before the 2016 presidential election.
Shortly after the news broke, Trump's lawyer issued a statement on the matter, saying, "A former president, a current candidate, and my friend President Donald J. Trump, is a victim of a corrupt and distorted version of the American justice system and history. He will be vindicated."
Republicans on Capitol Hill, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert, are also defending Trump.
Greene, for example, went on Twitter on Friday and called for a protest against the "witch hunt."
I’m going to New York on Tuesday.— Marjorie Taylor Greene � (@mtgreenee) March 31, 2023
We MUST protest the unconstitutional WITCH HUNT!
In another tweet, Greene blasted the Biden administration, accusing it of arresting "its political enemies" daily.
Trantifa is organizing insurrections.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene� (@RepMTG) March 31, 2023
Biden wants to disarm Americans instead of ending gun free school zones.
The Yuan is rising and the dollar is falling.
Our border is invaded every day by people from 170 countries and deadly fentanyl is killing over 300 Americans daily.…
Similarly, Boebert tweeted asking people to fight "to save America."
Don’t get angry and stop believing in America.— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 31, 2023
Get angry and start fighting to save America.
This country isn’t going to be taken back if we just give up.
Sen. Lindsey Graham also chimed in on Twitter, saying Trump "should smash some windows" and "rob a few shops" so he could be released.
On the way to the DA’s office on Tuesday, Trump should smash some windows, rob a few shops and punch a cop.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 31, 2023
He would be released IMMEDIATELY!
The former president is expected to fly to New York on Monday and stay at Trump Tower overnight ahead of his planned arraignment Tuesday, reports the Associated Press.
