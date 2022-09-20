'Orange Jesus' Trump Put Above The Law By Republicans, Says Liz Cheney: 'As If He Were King'

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) accused Republicans of protecting former President Donald Trump in a recent speech to a conservative think tank.

What Happened: Cheney, at the American Enterprise Institute, said that Republicans are now “willing to condemn FBI agents, Department of Justice officials, and pretend that taking top-secret SCI documents and keeping them in a desk drawer in an office in Mar-a-Lago, or in an unsecured location anywhere, was somehow not a problem,” reported CNBC.

She said, “Bit by bit, excuse by excuse, we’re putting Donald Trump above the law. We are rendering indefensible conduct normal, legal and appropriate — as though he were a king.”

Trump-era Vice President Mike Pence gained praise in Cheney’s speech. She said that on Jan.6, “Mike Pence was essentially the president for most of that day,” according to CNBC.

“White House staff knew it, and so did every other Republican and Democratic leader in Washington. How could Donald Trump’s refusal to act, his betrayal of our republic, of our Constitution, of our principles, come with no cost?”

At the Institute, Cheney reportedly regaled the crowd with a story about a fellow GOP House colleague referring to Trump as "Orange Jesus."

Why It Matters: Cheney lost the Republican primary to Harriet Hageman, a candidate backed by Trump, in August. She is the vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Trump reacted to the election result on Truth Social by saying, “This is a wonderful result for America.” He also called for the dissolution of the committee.

Truth Social is a part of Trump Media & Technology Group, which is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.

Cheney introduced election reform legislation shortly before she gave the speech along with Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.). The Presidential Election Reform Act would make changes to the Electoral Count Act, an 1887 law that oversees the counting of electoral votes, noted CNBC.

