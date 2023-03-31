Why Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Shares Are Trading Lower By 30%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Ault Alliance, Inc. AULT jumped 34.8% to $0.1265 in pre-market trading. Ault Alliance plans share buyback of up to 333.33 million shares of common stock at $0.15 per share through exchange offer for new class of preferred stock.
- Inpixon INPX gained 25.3% to $0.4636 in pre-market trading. Inpixon reported a 21% growth in revenue to $19.4 million for the 2022 fiscal year.
- Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. MCB climbed 18.8% to $30.15 in pre-market trading after dipping over 27% on Thursday.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD gained 18.7% to $1.97 in pre-market trading after dipping 38% on Thursday.
- Opthea Limited OPT gained 17.7% to $4.65 in pre-market trading.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc YMAB climbed 17% to $3.85 in pre-market trading after the company posted a profit for the fourth quarter.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO gained 16.4% to $0.4308 in pre-market trading following full year 2022 results.
- Rumble Inc. RUM shares climbed 14.7% to $10.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and a 142% year-over-year increase in global MAUs.
- TORM plc TRMD surged 9.6% to $31.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported termination of secondary public offering of its Class A common shares by a selling shareholder.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC gained 9% to $14.23 in pre-market trading. Shares of the blank check company, which is expected to merge with Former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm, moved higher. Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for his alleged role in committing a crime, according to The Washington Post.
Losers
- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR fell 42.2% to $6.81 in pre-market trading.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. VORB fell 40.1% to $0.2040 in pre-market trading. Virgin Orbit Holdings raised $10.9 million from Virgin Investments Limited via the issue of a senior secured convertible note to pay severance for laid-off employees.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE shares dropped 30.3% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results and announced pricing of $10.8 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- CuriosityStream Inc. CURI fell 23.1% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Nogin, Inc. NOGN fell 22% to $2.70 in pre-market.
- Shapeways Holdings, Inc. SHPW fell 17.1% to $0.3401 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- SHF Holdings, Inc. SHFS shares fell 11.7% to $0.53 in pre-market trading. SHF Hldgs posted a Q4 loss of $1.94 per share.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH fell 11.4% to $0.1059 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Thursday.
- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. VINE fell 11.4% to $0.3900 in pre-market trading after dropping 20% on Thursday.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS shares fell 11.2% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider Q4 loss.
