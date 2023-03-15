While promoting a forthcoming book of letters, former President Donald Trump said Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Richard Nixon, Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton and many others will be shown to have "kissed my a*s."

What Happened: The former U.S. president said readers are "going to see a very fascinating life" in his book “Letters to Trump,” which contains 150 missives from figures, including Kim Jong Un and Ronald Reagan.

"I knew them all – and every one of them kissed my a*s, and now I only have half of them kissing my a*s," Trump told Breitbart News.

Based on Trump's life before and after he ran for the top office in the U.S., the book is due to be published next month. Trump's son told the publication that his father had corresponded with "some of the most interesting people in the world," but "it's amazing how quickly their adoration of him changed when he ran for office as a Republican."

"Letters to Trump shows you exactly how they felt about him and how phony their newfound disdain truly is," Donald Trump Jr added.

Last week, Axios reported that Winfrey's letter from 2000 to Trump read, "Too bad we're not running for office. What a team!"

"It's one thing to try and live a life of integrity – still another to have people like yourself notice," the TV host said, thanking Trump for compliments.

"Sadly, once I announced for president [in 2015], she never spoke to me again," Trump writes in his book, according to the publication.

