Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is waiting to meet his "friend" President Xi Jinping as the Chinese leader reportedly plans a visit to Moscow.

What Happened: In talks with a top Chinese diplomat, Putin hailed Russia's deepening ties with China and said cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is "very important for stabilizing the international situation."

Putin also asked the Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi, who was on an official trip to Moscow, to pass on greetings to "my friend" Xi.

"We are waiting for the President of the People’s Republic of China to pay a visit to Russia – we agreed on this earlier."

The Russian President added that the two allies are reaching "new milestones," including in trade, which is expected to grow to $200 billion sooner than their goal of 2024.

"The current international situation is indeed critical and complex but the relationship between China and Russia is solid as a mountain and can stand the test of international risks," Wang told Putin.

The comments from Putin came after the Wall Street Journal reported that the Chinese President is reportedly planning to visit Russia to meet his Russian counterpart in the coming months.

Xi’s visit to Moscow will push Putin for multiparty peace talks and allow China to reiterate its calls for nuclear weapons not to be used.

