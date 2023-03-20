Russian President agreed to discuss China's 12-pointer plan to end the war in Ukraine as he hosted his “dear friend” Xi Jinping for dinner at the Kremlin.

What Happened: President Xi on Monday arrived in Moscow for a state visit to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as Beijing expressed its willingness to play a “constructive role” in solving the Ukraine “crisis.”

The top leaders greeted each other as “dear friends.” Russia’s state news agency reported that the two allies also held informal talks for nearly 4.5 hours, with more official talks scheduled for Tuesday.

Putin, in televised comments after meeting Xi, said he viewed China’s proposals for a resolution of the Ukraine conflict with respect. He added that he is “slightly envious” of Beijing's “very effective system for developing the economy and strengthening the state.”

Washington criticized Xi’s visit to Russia as it comes days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for overseeing the abduction of Ukrainian children. Xi became the first world leader to shake hands with Putin since the ICC warrant was issued.

The U.S. said the timing indicated Beijing was providing Moscow with “diplomatic cover” to commit additional crimes.

“That President Xi is traveling to Russia days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for President Putin suggests that China feels no responsibility to hold the Kremlin accountable for the atrocities committed in Ukraine,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

“Instead of even condemning them, it would rather provide diplomatic cover for Russia to continue to commit those grave crimes."

