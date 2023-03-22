Trump's Possible Indictment Politically Motivated, Majority Of Americans Believe: Poll

The possible indictment of former President Donald Trump is politically motivated, according to half of Americans polled by Reuters.

What Happened: Thirty percent of those surveyed in the Reuters/Ipsos opinion said they “Strongly Agree” Trump's possible indictment is politically motivated. Another 24% “Somewhat Agree” that this is the case.

On the other hand, 46% of the 1,003 respondents in the poll said it was “very believable” that Trump paid the porn star Stormy Daniels money “so she would not talk about their extramarital relationship during the 2016 presidential election.”

Twenty-Four percent of the respondents said that it was “Somewhat Believable” that the former president paid Daniels hush money.

Why It Matters: Meanwhile, a Manhattan jury probing the payment did not meet on Wednesday, reported Reuters.

There is reportedly no clarity on the reason behind the jury not meeting or how long it would take to complete its work.

If the jury indicts Trump, he would become the first U.S. president to face criminal charges. The panel meets three times a week and it could assemble on Thursday, according to the report.

In a social media post, Trump had expressed apprehension that he would be arrested this week and asked his supporters to protest. Authorities in New York were seen barricading the Manhattan courthouse on Monday.

