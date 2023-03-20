As Trump Indictment Looms, NYC Courthouse Gets Barricaded

Barricades have reportedly been erected around the Manhattan courthouse on Monday as New York prepares for a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: New York’s Mayor Eric Adam said Monday that police were keeping an eye on social media and looking out for “inappropriate actions.”

The New York Police Department said there were no credible threats, reported Reuters.

Law enforcement officials had a meeting on Monday to discuss logistics, reported Reuters, citing various media outlets.

Why It Matters: If Trump is charged he will have to travel from Florida to be processed and fingerprinted, noted Reuters.

Trump's indictment would possibly be the first time ever that a U.S. President has been criminally charged.

It was reported earlier that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said that his office will not “tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Trump called upon his protestors to “protest, take our nation back” on Truth Social.

