Trump Reportedly Ready To Be Paraded Before Cameras If Arrested

Donald Trump reportedly told his close associates that he is ready to be paraded before throngs of media and cameras if he is arrested.

What Happened: The former president has explored whether he should smile for the assembled reporters and wondered about the public reaction to the scene in exchanges with those close to him, reported The New York Times.

A person who spoke with Trump said he was not very much concerned with the nitty-gritty of where he would be seen but more with the chance of showing the people that he was not seen sliding away with shame, reported the Times.

People who have spent time with Trump in recent days reportedly say he seems disconnected from his legal troubles. The former U.S. leader even played D.J. at a party with a curated Spotify playlist, which ranged from Rolling Stones to "Phantom of the Opera," according to the Times.

Why It Matters: A person who recently spoke to Trump said that “he wants to be defiant” and to show the “world that if they can try to do this to him, they can do it to anyone,” reported the Times.

There is, however, no sign that even if Trump is indicted he would be made to undertake the so-called perp walk.

If Trump is indicted and surrenders, arrangements are likely to be made between Secret Service and law enforcement to avoid a media spectacle, noted the Times.

It was reported Monday that authorities in New York have erected barricades around a Manhattan courthouse in preparation for a possible indictment of Trump.

Trump had expressed an apprehension last week that he could be arrested on Tuesday and called upon his supporters to protest.

Read Next: ​​Trump Defended By Tucker Carlson In Stormy Daniels Case: Hush Money 'Ordinary In Modern America'