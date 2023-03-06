Esperion Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. ESPR shares dipped 30.7% to $4.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported the full results from the landmark Cholesterol Lowering via Bempedoic acid, an ACL-Inhibiting Regimen (CLEAR) Outcomes trial, which were presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session & Expo together with the World Congress of Cardiology and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

shares dipped 30.7% to $4.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported the full results from the landmark Cholesterol Lowering via Bempedoic acid, an ACL-Inhibiting Regimen (CLEAR) Outcomes trial, which were presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session & Expo together with the World Congress of Cardiology and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC fell 5.5% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Friday. Diversified Healthcare recently reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

fell 5.5% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Friday. Diversified Healthcare recently reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. Novavax, Inc. NVAX shares fell 4.2% to $7.37 in pre-market trading after jumping 11% on Friday. Novavax recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and said substantial doubt exists regarding its ability to continue as a going concern.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

HUYA Inc. HUYA shares dropped 4.1% to $4.7 in pre-market trading. On the evening of March 4, 2023, HUYA hosted the annual gala "HUYA Boom Night" at the Venetian Macao's Cotai Arena in Macao, south China.

shares dropped 4.1% to $4.7 in pre-market trading. On the evening of March 4, 2023, HUYA hosted the annual gala "HUYA Boom Night" at the Venetian Macao's Cotai Arena in Macao, south China. Rio Tinto Group RIO shares fell 3.6% to $72.48 in pre-market trading. Rio Tinto recently slashed its dividend on weak demand for iron ore, aluminum and copper from a lockdown-hit China after posting lackluster FY22 results.

shares fell 3.6% to $72.48 in pre-market trading. Rio Tinto recently slashed its dividend on weak demand for iron ore, aluminum and copper from a lockdown-hit China after posting lackluster FY22 results. Signature Bank SBNY shares dropped 3.3% to $110.01 in pre-market trading. Signature Bank recently named COO Eric R. Howell to succeed Joseph DePaolo as President.

shares dropped 3.3% to $110.01 in pre-market trading. Signature Bank recently named COO Eric R. Howell to succeed Joseph DePaolo as President. Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW fell 3.2% to $8.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater recently posted a decline in FY earnings.

Now Read This: Top 5 Real Estate Stocks That Are Set To Fly In March