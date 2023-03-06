ñol


Esperion Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 6, 2023 6:07 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. ESPR shares dipped 30.7% to $4.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported the full results from the landmark Cholesterol Lowering via Bempedoic acid, an ACL-Inhibiting Regimen (CLEAR) Outcomes trial, which were presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session & Expo together with the World Congress of Cardiology and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
  • Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC fell 5.5% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Friday. Diversified Healthcare recently reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX shares fell 4.2% to $7.37 in pre-market trading after jumping 11% on Friday. Novavax recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and said substantial doubt exists regarding its ability to continue as a going concern.

  • HUYA Inc. HUYA shares dropped 4.1% to $4.7 in pre-market trading. On the evening of March 4, 2023, HUYA hosted the annual gala "HUYA Boom Night" at the Venetian Macao's Cotai Arena in Macao, south China.
  • Rio Tinto Group RIO shares fell 3.6% to $72.48 in pre-market trading. Rio Tinto recently slashed its dividend on weak demand for iron ore, aluminum and copper from a lockdown-hit China after posting lackluster FY22 results.
  • Signature Bank SBNY shares dropped 3.3% to $110.01 in pre-market trading. Signature Bank recently named COO Eric R. Howell to succeed Joseph DePaolo as President.
  • Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW fell 3.2% to $8.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater recently posted a decline in FY earnings.

Posted In: NewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideasbig losersTop Losers

