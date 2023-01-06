Apple's Mixed Reality Headset 'Behind Schedule,' Says Analyst — January Launch 'Unlikely'

The delay in the development of Apple Inc.'s AAPL highly-anticipated mixed reality headset could hamper the company's plans to hold a media event for the device in January.
What Happened: Apple is likely to announce its mixed reality headset at a Spring media event or Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, based on how the development progresses, said Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities.
See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares
Kuo made the predictions saying this is likely considering Apple's mixed reality headset development is "behind schedule."
(2/3)— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 6, 2023
As a result, it is highly unlikely that Apple will hold a media event for the new device in January. At this point, it seems more likely that Apple will announce the AR/MR headset at a spring media event or WWDC based on the current development progress.
Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.
Why It's Important: In December last year, Taiwan-based analysts stated that Apple could delay the mass shipment of its mixed-reality headset to the second half of 2023 due to "software-related issues."
Kuo earlier said that the Tim Cook-led company would hold a media event concerning the headset in January 2023.
During last year's WWDC keynote presentation, Apple was tight-lipped about the mixed reality headset. Kuo said at the time that Apple's mixed reality headset might begin shipping by the second quarter of 2023.
Read Next: Apple Likely To 'Cancel Or Postpone' Mass Production Of iPhone SE4, Says Analyst — Global Recession Fears Hampering Plans?
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.