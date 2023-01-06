Apple's Mixed Reality Headset 'Behind Schedule,' Says Analyst — January Launch 'Unlikely'

The delay in the development of Apple Inc.'s AAPL highly-anticipated mixed reality headset could hamper the company's plans to hold a media event for the device in January.

What Happened: Apple is likely to announce its mixed reality headset at a Spring media event or Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, based on how the development progresses, said Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities.

Kuo made the predictions saying this is likely considering Apple's mixed reality headset development is "behind schedule."

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It's Important: In December last year, Taiwan-based analysts stated that Apple could delay the mass shipment of its mixed-reality headset to the second half of 2023 due to "software-related issues."

Kuo earlier said that the Tim Cook-led company would hold a media event concerning the headset in January 2023.

During last year's WWDC keynote presentation, Apple was tight-lipped about the mixed reality headset. Kuo said at the time that Apple's mixed reality headset might begin shipping by the second quarter of 2023.

