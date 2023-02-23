An Ukrainian diplomat said China did not consult Kyiv as Beijing gears up to take center stage in the Russia-Ukraine war peace talks.

What Happened: “China did not consult with us” for the peace plan, the Ukrainian official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

China has promised to publish its proposed “political solution” to the Ukraine war this week. A year ago, on Feb. 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion.

However, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, said his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, shared “key elements of the Chinese peace plan” during their meeting in Germany earlier this week, reported The Guardian.

"We are looking forward to receiving the text because this is not something that you can, you know, make your conclusions on just after hearing," Kuleba added.

Kuleba, while speaking at the U.N. general assembly on Wednesday, told the media that Ukraine was open to a conversation on the matter. "We are ready to talk with those who have ideas, other ideas which can help us achieve this goal," Kuleba said.

He also emphasized that no peace plan should cross the "red lines" outlined by Kyiv, adding that "the red lines are the principles of the U.N. charter, including respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine."

"There will be no bargaining with any Ukrainian territories. The president [Volodymyr Zelenskyy] has already clearly said that."