Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said French President Emmanuel Macron was wasting his time considering any talks with Vladimir Putin.

What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, said no one can change Russia's "attitude" and Putin has decided on "rebuilding the old Soviet empire," reported Reuters.

Zelenskyy was responding to Macron's comments that Moscow should be “defeated but not crushed” and that the conflict in Kyiv would have to be settled by negotiations.

“It will be a useless dialogue. In fact Macron is wasting his time. I have come to the conclusion that we are not able to change the Russian attitude,” Zelenskyy said.

“If they have decided to isolate themselves in the dream of rebuilding the old Soviet empire, we cannot do anything about it. It is up to them to choose or not to cooperate with the community of nations on the basis of mutual respect.”

Macron spoke with Zelenskyy on the telephone over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Macron urged Western allies to step up military support for the war-torn nation. He also emphasized that he did not believe in regime change and that there was no alternative to bringing Putin back to the negotiating table.

