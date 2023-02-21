JD.com And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

JD.com, Inc. JD shares dropped 8.1% to $48.72 in pre-market following a media report that the company is planning a $1.5 billion subsidy campaign to compete against rivals.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS declined 7.7% to $0.48 in pre-market trading.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR fell 7.2% to $1.67 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Friday. Aurora Innovation recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.25 per share.

Sasol Limited SSL dropped 7.2% to $15.17 in pre-market trading. Sasol said it has established Sasol Ventures to advance Sasol's decarbonisation ambitions.

Remitly Global, Inc. RELY dropped 6.5% to $11.00 in pre-market trading. Remitly Global is expected to report Q4 financial results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

PDD Holdings Inc. PDD fell 5.8% to $87.97 in pre-market trading.

Savara Inc. SVRA dropped 4.7% to $2.62 in pre-market trading. Savara recently names Rob Lutz as COO.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR declined 4.1% to $39.06 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Friday.

Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 3.6% to $2.91 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse Group's Singapore Chief Executive Officer, Chien Chien Wong, is reportedly stepping down to pursue outside interests.

