JD.com And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 21, 2023 6:14 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • JD.com, Inc. JD shares dropped 8.1% to $48.72 in pre-market following a media report that the company is planning a $1.5 billion subsidy campaign to compete against rivals.
  • GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS declined 7.7% to $0.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR fell 7.2% to $1.67 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Friday. Aurora Innovation recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.25 per share.
  • Sasol Limited SSL dropped 7.2% to $15.17 in pre-market trading. Sasol said it has established Sasol Ventures to advance Sasol's decarbonisation ambitions.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

  • Remitly Global, Inc. RELY dropped 6.5% to $11.00 in pre-market trading. Remitly Global is expected to report Q4 financial results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
  • PDD Holdings Inc. PDD fell 5.8% to $87.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Savara Inc. SVRA dropped 4.7% to $2.62 in pre-market trading. Savara recently names Rob Lutz as COO.
  • Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR declined 4.1% to $39.06 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 3.6% to $2.91 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse Group’s Singapore Chief Executive Officer, Chien Chien Wong, is reportedly stepping down to pursue outside interests.

Now Read This: Walmart, Home Depot And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

 

