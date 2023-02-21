ñol


Walmart, Home Depot And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 21, 2023 3:19 AM | 1 min read
With US futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects The Home Depot, Inc. HD to post quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $35.97 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares fell 0.1% to $317.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA reported the FDA approval of AUSTEDO XR extended-release tablets. Teva shares fell 0.4% to close at $10.06 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Walmart Inc. WMT to have earned $1.51 per share on revenue of $159.95 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Walmart shares rose 0.1% to $146.52 in after-hours trading.

  • After the closing bell, Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN is projected to post a quarterly loss of $2.39 per share on revenue of $586.23 million. Coinbase shares gained 0.5% to $65.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion after the closing bell. Palo Alto shares gained 1% to $171.00 in after-hours trading.

