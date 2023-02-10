Micron Technology To Rally 20%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Friday

- Mizuho boosted the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. MU from $48 to $72. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Micron shares fell 0.3% to $59.99 in pre-market trading.
- Baird raised the price target for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. FLT from $235 to $254. Baird analyst David Koning upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. FLEETCOR Technologies shares rose 0.5% to $205.00 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc cut the price target for TechTarget, Inc. TTGT from $60 to $50. Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight rating. TechTarget shares fell 15.3% to close at $41.83 on Thursday.
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Alteryx, Inc. AYX from $60 to $87. Cowen & Co. analyst Matthew Ramsay maintained an Outperform rating. Alteryx shares jumped 9% to $65.52 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson raised Criteo S.A. CRTO price target from $29 to $39. DA Davidson analyst Tom White maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Criteo shares gained 5.2% to close at $36.52 on Thursday.
- Raymond James raised S&P Global Inc. SPGI price target from $398 to $402. Raymond James analyst Patrick O'Shaughnessy maintained an Outperform rating. S&P Global shares fell 0.2% to $363.00 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut NuVasive, Inc. NUVA price target from $63 to $52. Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. NuVasive shares rose 3% to close at $47.13 on Thursday.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted Tapestry, Inc. TPR price target from $52 to $54. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating. Tapestry shares rose 3.5% to close at $44.71 on Thursday.
- Barclays raised Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE price target from $ $129 to $140. Barclays analyst Mario Lu maintained an Overweight rating. Expedia shares fell 2.4% to $114.94 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan slashed Lyft, Inc. LYFT price target from $29 to $15. JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Lyft shares fell 33.1% to $10.86 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG cut CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK price target from $10 to $8. BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis maintained a Buy rating. CleanSpark shares dropped 5.3% to close at $3.24 on Thursday.
