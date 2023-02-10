Lyft, BARK And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.
- Lyft, Inc. LYFT shares dipped 33% to $10.87 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 revenue guidance below analyst estimates. Several analysts, including, Keybanc, Truist Securities and DA Davidson downgraded the stock following earnings.
- BARK, Inc. BARK declined 12.5% to $1.7150 in pre-market trading after reporting results for the third quarter.
- SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT dropped 12.2% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after climbing over 35% on Thursday. SelectQuote recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised the lower end of its FY23 sales guidance above estimates.
- Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR fell 10.9% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after dropping around 10% on Thursday. HC Wainwright & Co. recently upgraded Cipher Mining from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $1.5 to $3.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE dropped 9.6% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Thursday.
- Banco Bradesco S.A. BBD fell 9.4% to $2.40 in pre-market trading. Banco Bradesco posted a 75.9% tumbled in its Q4 net income.
- Zhihu Inc. ZH fell 8.6% to $1.81 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM dropped 8% to $16.88 in pre-market trading.
