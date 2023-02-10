Lyft, BARK And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Lyft, Inc. LYFT shares dipped 33% to $10.87 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 revenue guidance below analyst estimates. Several analysts, including, Keybanc, Truist Securities and DA Davidson downgraded the stock following earnings.

BARK, Inc. BARK declined 12.5% to $1.7150 in pre-market trading after reporting results for the third quarter.

SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT dropped 12.2% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after climbing over 35% on Thursday. SelectQuote recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised the lower end of its FY23 sales guidance above estimates.

Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR fell 10.9% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after dropping around 10% on Thursday. HC Wainwright & Co. recently upgraded Cipher Mining from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $1.5 to $3.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE dropped 9.6% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Thursday.

Banco Bradesco S.A. BBD fell 9.4% to $2.40 in pre-market trading. Banco Bradesco posted a 75.9% tumbled in its Q4 net income.

Zhihu Inc. ZH fell 8.6% to $1.81 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM dropped 8% to $16.88 in pre-market trading.

