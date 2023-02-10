Global Payments Likely To Report Higher Quarterly Earnings, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Global Payments Inc. GPN is scheduled to release quarterly results before the opening bell on Feb. 10, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share, up from $2.13 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $2.01 billion.

Global Payments shares rose 0.1% to close at $111.64 on Thursday.

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $133 to $119 on Jan. 25, 2023. This analyst sees around 7% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 77%.

