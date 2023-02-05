Apple Inc. AAPL is apparently planning to add a new higher-end iPhone model to the top of its smartphone lineup and could introduce it alongside its 2024 release.

What Happened: Apple plans to use the term “the Ultra” to add a new model that will top both Pro and Pro Max levels. The new iPhone “Ultra” model could potentially come in time for the 2024 smartphone release, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said in his weekly “Power On” newsletter.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Apple’s 2023 smartphone lineup is expected to release later this year.

The Tim Cook-led company would likely differentiate the higher-end product tiers with a range of materials, processors and cameras, including giving the iPhone 15 Pro Max model a periscope lens for better optical zoom,

This development will align with Apple’s internal discussions about distinguishing iPhone Pro models from standard ones to give customers valid reasons to pay more.

Why It’s Important: While the iPhone Ultra model would definitely drive up prices and Apple CEO Tim Cook believes consumers are willing to pay “for the best they can afford,” it’s unclear how the new top-of-the-line would differ from other high-end models, Gurman said.

The Ultra mode may come with camera improvements, a faster chip and maybe an even larger display. Apple could also decide to drop the charging port.

Read Next: Apple Pay Later ‘Launching Soon,’ Says Tim Cook — But Doesn’t Specify Date