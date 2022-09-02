Eminent Apple Inc AAPL analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who earlier predicted that India would ship the new iPhone 14 almost "simultaneously" with China, now said the line's mass production schedule in the country still lacks about six weeks behind China.

What Happened: Kuo, in a tweet on Thursday, said India has significantly improved the difference in terms of manufacturing the iPhones, and the "next iPhone 15 will be manufactured in India and China simultaneously."

"The iPhone 14's mass production schedule in India this year is still about six weeks behind China, but the gap has improved significantly. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect that India and China will be able to produce the new iPhone 15 at the same time next year," Kuo.

[Update] The iPhone 14's mass production schedule in India this year is still about six weeks behind China, but the gap has improved significantly. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect that India and China will be able to produce the new iPhone 15 at the same time next year. https://t.co/4hQFoMm9Eq — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 1, 2022

Earlier in August, Kuo said his latest survey had shown that iPhone assembler Foxconn's HNHPF India unit would ship the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in the second half of this year, adding that the India unit had been one-quarter or more behind in the past.

"In the short term, India's iPhone capacities/shipments still have a considerable gap with China, but it's an important milestone for Apple in building a non-Chinese iPhone production site," he had said.

Meanwhile, Apple will unveil the new range of iPhones at the September 7 event. The company is expected to launch four new iPhone 14 models during the "Far Out" event.