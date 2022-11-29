Sony Group Corp's SONY latest image sensors will reportedly feature in Apple Inc.'s AAPL next-generation iPhones.

What Happened: Apple and Sony will once again join forces to significantly improve upcoming iPhone models' photography performance, reported Nikkei Asia.

Sony already supplies image sensors to Apple, but the latest innovation will roughly double the saturation signal level in each pixel compared with conventional versions. In some settings, the new sensors will capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure.

This improvement will enable iPhone 15 users to take clear photographs, even if the subject stands against a strong backlight.

Why It's Important: If reports are accurate, incorporating new image sensors into next-generation iPhones will help Sony to consolidate its dominance in high-definition photography technology.

The new image sensors will be manufactured at its Nagasaki plant and begin shipping to Apple and other smartphone manufacturers soon. Apple's leading smartphone rival Samsung Electronics SSNLF, has ramped up pressure on Sony, the report noted.

Meanwhile, new image sensors will not be the only significant camera upgrade in the iPhone 15 lineup. Apple is expected to introduce its first periscope lens with iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Next year, Apple is also reportedly switching the standard models to USB-C from Lightning, while high-end models may deliver Thunderbolt transfer speeds.

