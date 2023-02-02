Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is Undervalued: 'I Think That It's Coming Back'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer he wants to own Sherwin-Williams Co SHW. "Everything that they could possibly say negative about it is out there. I want to come out with a more positive thesis," he added.

"Right now, this is a coiled spring, even though it’s not doing well," Cramer said about Upstart Holdings Inc UPST. "That’s not my style."

Cramer said Charles River Laboratories International Inc CRL is undervalued. "I think that it’s coming back," he added.

The "Mad Money" host said he prefers Wells Fargo WFC over Loandepot Inc LDI.

SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI reported a "good quarter, and it’s going higher," Cramer said.

Cramer recommended waiting for XPO Inc XPO to "come down a little."

