LVMH, L'Oréal Mull Stake In Cosmetics Brand Aesop: Report

French luxury goods company LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton LVMHF and personal care company L'Oreal Co. LRLCY are mulling stakes in Natura &Co Holding S.A. NTCO owned cosmetics brand, Aesop .

Japanese beauty group Shiseido Co is also studying for a potential interest in the cosmetics brand. The report also added that Aesop’s owner, the Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura is working with Bank of America Corp BAC and Morgan Stanley MS to find ways for a stake sale.

Price Action: NTCO shares closed lower by 0.20% at $5.11 on Friday.

NTCO shares closed lower by 0.20% at $5.11 on Friday. Photo Via Company

