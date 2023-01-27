ñol


French Fashion Giant LVMH Posts 23% Revenue Growth In FY22

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 27, 2023 5:30 AM | 1 min read
  • French luxury fashion house LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton LVMHF registered FY22 sales growth of 23% year-on-year to €79.2 billion.
  • Fashion & Leather Goods organic revenue rose 20%, with Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Fendi, Loro Piana, Loewe, and Marc Jacobs gaining global market share.
  • Profit from recurring operations stood at €21.1 billion, a 23% increase Y/Y and the operating margin remained flat.
  • Europe, the U.S., and Japan rose sharply, benefiting from strong demand from local customers and the recovery of international travel. 
  • Developments in the health situation in China caused a damper on Asia sales.
  • The company had an operating free cash flow of €10.1 billion and a net debt of €9.2 billion.
  • "We approach 2023 with confidence but remain vigilant due to current uncertainties," said chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault.
  • At the General Meeting of April 20, 2023, LVMH will propose a dividend of €12 per share.
  • Price Action: LVMHF shares closed lower by 2.64% at $847 on Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

