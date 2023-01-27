French Fashion Giant LVMH Posts 23% Revenue Growth In FY22

by

French luxury fashion house LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton LVMHF registered FY22 sales growth of 23% year-on-year to €79.2 billion.

registered FY22 sales growth of 23% year-on-year to €79.2 billion. Fashion & Leather Goods organic revenue rose 20%, with Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Fendi, Loro Piana, Loewe, and Marc Jacobs gaining global market share.

Profit from recurring operations stood at €21.1 billion, a 23% increase Y/Y and the operating margin remained flat.

Europe, the U.S., and Japan rose sharply, benefiting from strong demand from local customers and the recovery of international travel.

Developments in the health situation in China caused a damper on Asia sales.

The company had an operating free cash flow of €10.1 billion and a net debt of €9.2 billion.

"We approach 2023 with confidence but remain vigilant due to current uncertainties," said chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault.

At the General Meeting of April 20, 2023, LVMH will propose a dividend of €12 per share.

Price Action: LVMHF shares closed lower by 2.64% at $847 on Thursday.

