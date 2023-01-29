Trump Kicks Off 2024 Campaign, Says 'Biden Has Brought Us To The Brink Of World War 3'

Former President Donald Trump kick-started his 2024 presidential campaign with two events in South Carolina and New Hampshire, which happen to be early-voting states.

What Happened: Trump targeted President Joe Biden, particularly his foreign policy, the withdrawal of the U.S. military from Afghanistan and undocumented immigrants, CBS News reported.

Both his stops were low-key affairs, and the message he delivered was similar in both places.

“The 2024 election is our one shot to save our country, and we need a leader who is ready to do that on day one,” Trump reportedly said in his speech at the South Carolina State House. “We need a president who can take on the whole system and a president who can win,” he added.

“Through weakness and incompetence, Joe Biden has brought us to the brink of World War III,” Trump said, taking a potshot at his successor’s handling of foreign affairs. “As president, I would bring peace through strength,” he said.

Trump added that had he been the president, there wouldn’t have been a war between Russia and Ukraine.

Even at this stage after the loss of lives and destruction, “I would have a peace deal negotiated within 24 hours,” Trump said.

He previously made a similar statement in a post on Truth Social.

At the New Hampshire GOP annual meeting, attended by party leaders, Trump said, “I’m more angry now and I’m more committed now than I ever was.” While noting that his detractors are writing him off by saying he wasn’t doing rallies and campaigning, he said, "we have huge rallies planned, bigger than ever before."

After his speech in South Carolina, Trump reportedly said in an interview with the AP that if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis opposed him in the primary, it would be a "great act of disloyalty." Trump also said he was responsible for the governor’s initial election victory.

Why It’s Important: After months of sounding out his intention to contest the 2024 presidential poll, Trump finally threw his hat into the ring in mid-November. An announcement in this regard was made on the live-streaming platform Rumble, televised from his Mar-a-Lago residence. He also filed federal paperwork for the campaign.

This time around, Trump could face tough opposition in the primary to win the GOP nomination. DeSantis, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former Wyoming representative Liz Cheney are among the likely contenders, according to the Washington Post. None of the other potential contenders have officially confirmed their decision to run in the primary.

Meanwhile, the twice-impeached ex-president is facing a plethora of accusations and charges leveled against him, including a lawsuit related to the Jan.6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.

