Trump NFTs Sales Spike 158% As Facebook, Instagram Lift Ban On His Accounts

Donald Trump NFT sales are up 158%, following the news that Meta Platforms Inc. META restored his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

What Happened: According to OpenSea data, the sales of Trump Digital Trading Cards NFTs reached 312. The volume reached 109 Ethereum ETH/USD, up 134% in the last 24 hours. The collection has a unique ownership of 32% with 14,570 owners.

See Also: Top 5 Bollywood Stars Who Have Own NFT Collections

Trump, on Wednesday, said on Truth Social, “Facebook has lost Billions of Dollars in value since ‘deplatforming’ your favorite President, me, has just announced they are reinstating my account.”

Trump thanked Truth Social, which he said was “doing such an incredible job.” He said that the platform’s growth is “outstanding” and its future “unlimited.”

Price Action: Ethereum was trading at $1,605.97, up 4% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike: Analyst Warns Apex Crypto Could Dip Back To $20K If Tech Selloff Intensifies