Former President Donald Trump’s efforts to have a lawsuit thrown out have failed. The legal action was brought on by Capitol police officers who suffered injuries in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected claims by Trump that presidential immunity protected him from liability for his actions related to his official duties, reported Bloomberg.

Mehta reportedly wrote that the arguments made by Trump and other defendants were “in large part duplicative of those the court already considered and addressed” in previous civil suits against the former U.S. leader.

Why It Matters: The judge said that the case brought on by the police officers stands apart because it has 20 defendants, reported Bloomberg.

Mehta reportedly said that Trump’s speech at a rally that took place before the insurrection was beyond First Amendment protections and immunity shielding presidents from civil liability while they serve.

Earlier, the estate of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick sued Trump and two other rioters. The lawsuit stated that Sicknick’s death was a “direct and foreseeable consequence of the Defendants’ unlawful actions.”

Read Next: Trump's Racist Attacks Finally Elicit Reaction From Elaine Chao: 'He Doesn't Seem To Understand...'